MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MFA Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.69.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62. MFA Financial has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.74.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MFA Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.