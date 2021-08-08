MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) PT Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

MTG opened at $14.43 on Friday. MGIC Investment has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $105,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

