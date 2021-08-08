Microchip Technology Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Microchip Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $149.73 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shares of Microchip Technology are set to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total value of $368,702.91. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $175,787.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after acquiring an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after acquiring an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

