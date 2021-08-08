Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,310 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,197,000 after buying an additional 1,025,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

MSFT opened at $289.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.49. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

