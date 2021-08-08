MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 159,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,540,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 3.96.
MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)
MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.
