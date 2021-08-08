MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) rose 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.54. Approximately 159,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,540,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get MicroVision alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 3.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MicroVision by 592.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,397 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MicroVision by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,657,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,428 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MicroVision by 220.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 399,444 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MicroVision during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.