Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.63. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 23.81%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAA. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.42.

MAA opened at $191.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $196.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.76%.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total transaction of $687,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $1,603,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,950.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,540 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

