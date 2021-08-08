Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,559 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Zynex worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 24.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ZYXI opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $517.58 million, a PE ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 0.83. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.23 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZYXI. B. Riley upgraded Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

