Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 114.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,197 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $13,610,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $11,284,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 213.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 955,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after buying an additional 650,624 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,766,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 182,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of -994.00 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

PSTL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

