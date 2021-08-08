Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,778 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,347,000 after buying an additional 285,990 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,677,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,250,000 after purchasing an additional 238,003 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,391,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after purchasing an additional 987,258 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,196,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,906,000 after purchasing an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 77,273 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

GCP opened at $24.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.87. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.79 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.