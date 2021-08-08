Millennium Management LLC Increases Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chimera Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

NYSE:CIM opened at $15.11 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $172.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

