Millennium Management LLC Invests $4.73 Million in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSII. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Harvest Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth $199,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $3,984,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Development Corp. II stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. FS Development Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.94.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

