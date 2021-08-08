Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000.

Shares of TWLVU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

