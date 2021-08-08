Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.33. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

