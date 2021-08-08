Millennium Management LLC Sells 155,619 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 48.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of HSBC by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HSBC by 23.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HSBC by 3.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

