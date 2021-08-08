Minter Network Trading Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Minter Network has a market cap of $13.89 million and $13,015.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00128873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00147352 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,129.87 or 0.99502413 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002731 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

BIP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,552,892,260 coins and its circulating supply is 4,347,682,693 coins. The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

