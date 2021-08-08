Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

VAW opened at $183.35 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.69.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.