Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 1,421 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,124,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,890,000 after acquiring an additional 514,391 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,406,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,355,000 after acquiring an additional 251,058 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,664,000 after acquiring an additional 442,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 787,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,130,000 after acquiring an additional 345,346 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 644,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,216,000 after acquiring an additional 124,544 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $48.67 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.