Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $805,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,297,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $101.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $110.77.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

