Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $115.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $115.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.74.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $1,263,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,672,213. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

