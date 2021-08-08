Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 317 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $534.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $494.01. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.83.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

