Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Trading Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $26.05 million and $3,910.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for about $149.54 or 0.00339112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Apple alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00148240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.03 or 0.99821122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.90 or 0.00784380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 174,184 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Apple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Apple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.