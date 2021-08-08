Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,648.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $31.42 million and approximately $3,648.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $23.48 or 0.00052429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.28 or 0.00130107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00149382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,862.93 or 1.00156514 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.55 or 0.00791523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,337,816 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

