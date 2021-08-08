Mist Reaches One Day Volume of $9.38 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, Mist has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Mist has a total market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00053000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.44 or 0.00824037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00098618 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00039669 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

