Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,924,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,720. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $443.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
