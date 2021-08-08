Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $413.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,924,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,537,720. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $443.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $3,000,860.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.85, for a total transaction of $1,924,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 325,070 shares of company stock worth $76,330,058 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.