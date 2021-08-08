Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentive Global Inc. is an agile experience management company. The company’s product portfolio includes customer experience solution, GetFeedback; its survey solutions for enterprise feedback management, SurveyMonkey; and its cutting-edge brand and market insights solutions. Momentive Global Inc., formerly known as SurveyMonkey, is based in SAN MATEO, Calif. “

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

