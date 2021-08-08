MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.15 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 8th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $92.15 million and $2.75 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003182 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

