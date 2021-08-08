Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

