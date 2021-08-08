Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Acquires New Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,059 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 8.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $73.84 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $87.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.50%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

