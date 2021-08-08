Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 325,706 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,867,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,706 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 2.9% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $151,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,098,000 after buying an additional 2,532,438 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after buying an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.63 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21. The stock has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

