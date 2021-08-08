Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 15,161 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,161 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.18.

In other Yum China news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YUMC opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

