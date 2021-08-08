Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 43,829 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,460,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43,829 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises 2.1% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 1.32% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $107,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 503.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 76,893 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 20,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $1,256,346.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,409.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RBA opened at $58.28 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bankshares cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

