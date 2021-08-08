Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 7,620 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $46,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $106.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.25. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

