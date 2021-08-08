Monetha Market Capitalization Hits $9.05 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Monetha has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $9.05 million and $869,931.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monetha coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0225 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.61 or 0.00844706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00101323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00039999 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Buying and Selling Monetha

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

