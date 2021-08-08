Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

MCO stock traded down $1.87 on Friday, reaching $384.97. 527,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.67. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,302 shares of company stock worth $2,432,497 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

