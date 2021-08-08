Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,331,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $26,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 130,192 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,735,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,610,000 after buying an additional 126,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the first quarter worth about $878,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 369.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Company Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

