Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,526,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,022 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $25,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,287,000 after acquiring an additional 804,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.22 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.17%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PGRE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

Paramount Group Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

