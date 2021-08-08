Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%.

NYSE MSI traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,741. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $140.21 and a twelve month high of $231.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.14.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,959 shares of company stock worth $3,043,955. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

