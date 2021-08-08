Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $25.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.76. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,105.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $549,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

