Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,376.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $209,717.95 and $6,376.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,495,543 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.