Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,266. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $1,210,301.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,505 shares of company stock worth $25,508,609 in the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Natera in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

