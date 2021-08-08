National Bank Financial Boosts Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$58.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price objective on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trisura Group to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.63.

Shares of TSU opened at C$48.21 on Thursday. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$19.11 and a 1 year high of C$48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$112.64.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 1.6005314 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

