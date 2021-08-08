National Bank Financial Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.

GIL stock opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. Analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

