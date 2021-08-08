National Bank Financial Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$56.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GIL. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.
GIL stock opened at C$45.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.72. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
