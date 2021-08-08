National Bankshares Cuts Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$12.75

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$12.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.66.

SSL opened at C$9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 49.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.00. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 29.91 and a current ratio of 30.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

