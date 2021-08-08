NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 240 to GBX 250. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NatWest Group traded as high as GBX 214.40 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 4425935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 211 ($2.76).

NWG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 95,301 shares of company stock worth $289,397.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 204.22. The company has a market cap of £24.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

About NatWest Group (LON:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.