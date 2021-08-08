Needham & Company LLC Trims Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Target Price to $24.00

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AERI. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.71.

AERI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The stock has a market cap of $713.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AERI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 58,233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after acquiring an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

