Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.77. 877,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,206. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.37 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.86.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 31,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $569,331.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,508 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

