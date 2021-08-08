NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Price Down 5.2%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) shares traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.21 and last traded at $45.21. 1,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 833,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -584.38 and a beta of 0.68.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

