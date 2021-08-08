Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $520.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $516.01.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,193.6% in the second quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 28,638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.0% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 910 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Markel Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 31.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.