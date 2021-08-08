Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neuronetics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It focused on designing, developing, and marketing products for patients who suffer from psychiatric disorders. NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System(R), is the transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment for depressive disorder. Neuronetics, Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STIM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.25.

STIM stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $226.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.64. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.38.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 50,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $685,019.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

