NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroPace Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It is focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from epilepsy. NeuroPace Inc. is based in MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NPCE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. As a group, analysts predict that NeuroPace will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,319,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,582,000.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

